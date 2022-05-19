APC Did Not Deny PDP Use Of Eagle Square For Presidential Convention– Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied bullying the opposition Peoples Democratic party from the use of the Eagle Square for its upcoming Presidential Convention.

The PDP, which wanted to use the Eagle Square for its Presidential primary slated for May 28-29, a day before that of the APC, was forced to move the venue to the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

But speaking on the Arise TV Morning Show, Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC denied the allegation and revealed the party had also not been assured of the venue yet.

He said,

“No, we are not in the business of bullying anyone. And I’m quite sure that our friends from the other side will not admit that they were bullied by us.

” The Eagle Square is one of the venues we are looking at, but I cannot confirm at this time that that’s the venue we are going to be using for our Presidential convention.

“That’s definitely one of the venues we are looking at because of its significance and convenience.”

He said 28 presidential aspirants bought the forms but only 25 were returned.

He added that 133 forms were purchased for the governorship elections:

“But I have no idea about the exact numbers that were returned. If you need that data, I can get it for you,” he had said.