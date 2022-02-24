APC Didn’t Participate In Enugu Council Polls, Factional Chairman Claims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) did not participate in Wednesday’s local government elections in Enugu State, according to its faction chairman, Barr Ugochukwu Agbala.

Our correspondent reports that the division in the party in the state took another dimension when the national leadership of the party issued a Certificate of Return to Mr Agbala on February 14.

Erstwhile chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye, had earlier announced that he had been directed to continue piloting the affairs of the party on a caretaker basis.

Agbala alleged that the candidates of the party for the elections were excluded by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).

He told newsmen that, “We are not participating in the election, because ENSIEC excluded our candidates. Anybody from the APC who is participating is on his own. The election itself is a charade.”

Dr Nwoye has not commented on the LG elections held in the state. He however expressed regrets that the national leadership of APC issued a Certificate of Return to Mr Agbala in a purported election ‘that never held’.

He however claimed he remained the state caretaker chairman of the APC.