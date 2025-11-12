APC Dismisses Amaechi’s 2027 Election Call As ‘Political Hallucination’

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted former Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, over his recent comments urging opposition parties to mobilise citizens ahead of the 2027 general election to defeat President Bola Tinubu.

Describing Amaechi’s remark as a “political hallucination,” the Lagos APC said the former Rivers State governor lacks the moral and political capacity to lead any national mobilisation, having lost political relevance both in his home state and across the country.

Amaechi, while speaking at the 2025 National Electoral Reforms Summit in Abuja, had called on opposition parties and civic groups to organise and inspire mass voter participation in future elections.

He argued that the belief that election results are predetermined only fuels voter apathy and undermines democracy.

“When you say the president is invincible, he is not invincible. I’ve worked with him and I know him,” Amaechi said.

“When you say the results are already written, they are happy to spread that narrative so people won’t come out.

Advertisement

“If you come out en masse, nobody will write any results. Nobody will take away the result sheets. Anyone who tries it will only be creating problems for himself.”

But in a swift reaction, the Lagos APC, in a statement on Wednesday signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said Amaechi’s comments were borne out of frustration and political irrelevance.

“Amaechi is free to dream, but he must stop mistaking his nightmares for national reality. A man declared political non-Grata wants to lead a national mobilisation?” the statement read.

Oladejo described the former minister as “a political orphan disowned in Rivers, irrelevant nationally, and steadily sinking into total oblivion,” adding that Amaechi had lost both his political structure and influence.

“Mobilise who? The few loyalists left in his WhatsApp group? Politicians who abandoned him the moment he lost the presidential primaries? The same Rivers electorate that no longer take him seriously?” Oladejo queried.

Advertisement

The APC spokesman said Amaechi’s outburst was a reflection of personal bitterness rather than a genuine political position, noting that the former minister’s problem is not Tinubu but his own loss of political relevance.

He maintained that Tinubu’s administration is focused on delivering tangible results in education, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic growth, citing initiatives such as NELFUND, CREDITCORP, and foreign direct investment inflows from global partners.

“While Amaechi is busy trying to resurrect his collapsed career, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing the actual work of rebuilding a nation,” Oladejo asserted.

“2027 will not reward bitterness, betrayal or political tourism. It will reward leadership, courage and results. And Tinubu has all three in abundance.”

He added that Amaechi’s comments were not a rallying cry but a cry for help, stressing that Tinubu cannot be defeated, and Amaechi cannot be resurrected.

“Amaechi should first mobilise himself out of political obscurity. Nigerians are not fooled. You don’t defeat a performing President with a disgruntled politician who has lost his home, his base, and his relevance,”Oladejo said.