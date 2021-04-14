APC Dismisses List Showing Zoning Of Positions Ahead Of 2023 Elections

47 SHARES Share Tweet

A list in circulation purportedly emanating from the governing All Progressives Congress, showing zoning arrangement which cedes the national chairmanship of the party and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North with the Senate President going to the South, has been described as “phoney” by the party’s leadership.

APC’s National Secretary, John James AkpanUdoedehe, who said the list was targeted at confusing the debate for the 2023 presidential ticket being canvassed for the South, also disowned the zoning arrangement as fake and not emanating from the party.

He said that the CECPC could not have ventured into such a sensitive decision without consulting widely among key stakeholders, and worse still, with President Mohammadu Buhari out of the country.

AkpanUdoedehe blamed the speculated zoning arrangement on party members who may be aspiring for one office or the other, adding that what the party was more concerned about at the moment is collating accurate data on the party’s membership registration.

“People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, at the last Caretaker Committee meeting we had, we did not discuss that.

” That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection. How to collect data without making mistake.

“We are not going to be pressurized by sentiment and we do the wrong thing

“Let me say that zoning is not for the Caretaker Committee alone. It has to do with the President, it has to do with other major stakeholders, it has to do with a lot of people.

“I want to mute the speculation. The list is not from us ( Caretaker Committee). The President is not in town. There is no way such a decision will be taken without consulting with the President, consult with the governors and other major stakeholders.

“People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering our mandate and we are to do it rightly.”