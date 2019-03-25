APC Does Not Need A ‘Rubber-Stamp’ 9th NASS – Oshiomhole

Advertisement

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has said that the party does not want a “rubber stamp parliament”.

He made the statement at the APC National Leadership meeting with the party’s House of Representatives members elect, which held at the Yaradua centre in Abuja today.

Oshiomhole, in his address, further said the ruling party desires only a national assembly that will add value to governance.

Advertisement

“Nobody wants a rubber stamp parliament, we want a parliament that will add value to governance,” he said.

He further encouraged the members-elect to ensure that vital leadership positions in the national assembly are all occupied by APC members.

“We have the numbers to produce the speaker and we will produce the speaker who must be a member of APC, we have the numbers to produce the deputy speaker who must be a member of APC, we have the numbers and we will use the number to elect the house leader who must be a member of the APC, we have the numbers and we will use the number to elect the whip, the chief whip and the deputy whip who must be a member of APC.

“I think the only position that we are not interested in is the minority leader let him remain minor in the hands of the minors in the opposition.

He said the party must have its way in the agenda of the legislative.

Advertisement

“PDP and other minorities can have their say, but APC must have its way in the legislative agenda and in the leadership of the NASS and the leadership of the committee of the NASS.

On the zoning of positions, he said, “We will work out a sensible zoning formula that seeks to carry everybody along and give people chances to demonstrate their capacity and their capability.

“A PDP person will not be speaker, A PDP person will not be deputy speaker, A PDP person will not be whip, A PDP person will not be leader, A PDP person will not take any of the committees that are meant for the ruling party. We are determined to achieve that.

“Be rest assured that the party will stand by you, the party will stand with you and together we will redefine the way in which we have all gone.”

No fewer than 223 members of the House were elected under the APC. The ruling party has 154 new members on its platform.