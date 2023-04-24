APC Expels Taraba Governorship Candidate, Suspends Senator-Elect

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The crisis in the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, took a new dimension on Monday as the party expelled its governorship candidate in the just concluded elections and suspended a senator-elect.

Both governorship candidate, David Sabo Kente, and senator-elect, David Jimkuta, were accused of anti-party activities.

Jimkuta was elected a senator to represent the Taraba South senatorial District in the last elections.

The decision was announced on Monday by the state chairman of the party, Elsudi Ibrahim at the State capital, Jalingo during a press conference.

Ibrahim explained that, ”You will recall that sometimes in July 2022 the Executives of APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of APC Wukari LGA calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente on series of allegations and offences against the party as enshrined in the party constitution 2022 as amended.

“You will equally recall that the APC Wukari LGA severally invited Chief David Sabo Kente to defend himself on the allegations levelled against him by the APC of his Ward but refused to honour their invitations and abused them instead.

“On 12th August 2022 the APC Wukari Local Government wrote a letter to the State APC on the above complaints.

“Having investigated and confirmed that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactory followed by both the Ward and Local Government level of the party in Kente and Wukari Local Government.

“The State working Committee in its sitting on Thursday 20th April, 2023 exercised its powers under Article 13.9 iv of the party constitution ratifying the decision of the APC Wukari Local Government Area,” he stated.

He added that, “For avoidance of doubt Chief David Sabo Kente Stands Expelled from the All Progressives Congress and should stop parading himself as a member of the Party henceforth.

”You will also recall that on 21-3-2023 the APC Fete Ward of Takum L.G.A. levelled some offences against the party by the Senator Elect for Southern Taraba State Hon. Jimkuta S.U David.

“The APC Takum Local Government Constituted a 5 Man Disciplinary Committee who invited Hon. Jimkuta S.U David but he refused to honour the invitation.

“The report of the Disciplinary Committee was submitted to APC Takum Local Government who in turn expelled Hon. Jimkuta S.U David from APC,” he explained.

He stressed that, “In line with article 13.9 (iv) of the APC constitution 2022 as amended, the State working Committee sat on 20th April, 2023 and hereby ratify the action of the APC Takum Local Government with slight modification in line with 21.5 (h), (ii) by suspending him from the party but recommending to the National Executive Committee for his expulsion from the party for the plethora of offences he is found guilty of.

“Hon. Jimkuta S.U David Stands suspended from the party henceforth,” he declared.

He announced that, “We want to notify all Tarabans and All Progressives Congress Members from the southern part of the state that the following persons are the party Chairmen and Secretaries of the Local Governments Arcas:

Donga L.G.A

2, Ibbi L.G.A Takum LG.A

Habu Abdulrahman – Chairman

David Nulamuga Savala – Secretary

Yusuf Yusuf-Chairman

Joseph Sakya Muhammed – Secretary

Sirajo Sallau-Chairman Ussa L.G.A

Sabo Bulus Joro-Secretary James Rimamsuwe – Chairman

Benjamin M. Yakubu – Secretary

Ibrahim Danji Jibatswen – Chairman Wukari LGA.

“David Yau Muhammad – Secretary,” he said.

He clarified that, “For avoidance of doubt, Salihu Bako Abdullahi was the Chairman of Donga APC but was removed by the Federal High Court Jalingo on the 12/10/2022 in suit No FHC/JAL/CS/13/2022 Habu Abdulrahman versus- INEC and 3 others. The Judgment has not been appealed against till today.

“The Claim that other Executives have been affirmed by the FHC Jalingo is not true the purported suit which is suit No FHC/JAL/CS/10/2022 Habu Abdulrahman Versus-2 others was struck out for want of Jurisdiction.

“Any interim or interlocutory order becomes otiose having struck out the suit. It is now non-existent. The officials as given by the National Secretariat of our party on 12/5/2022 remain the same until reversed by the National Secretariat,” he added.