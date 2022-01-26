APC Facing Rejection, We’re Coming Back To Deliver Dividends Of Democracy – PDP

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Samdaddy Anyanwu, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has been angry because Nigerians have rejected the party.

APC is facing torrid time convincing Nigerians it’s a party to be trusted. Nigerians have expressed disenchantment with the ruling party, accusing it of underwhelming performance since coming into power.

The party came to power in 2015, when it defeated the PDP, in what was Nigeria’s fist inter-party transition.

With high hope dashed over various promises on strengthening the country’s currency, curbing insecurity, stamping out unemployment, subsidy controversy among others, Anyanwu said these are “hard facts” that stare the ruling party in the face, accounting for why Nigerians have rejected them.

Anyanwu told newsmen on Wednesday that the coming of the PDP would not only win the presidential election but would give hope to the downtrodden as well correct the wrongs made by the APC in the country.

“PDP is coming to re-write the wrongs of the APC government in Nigeria. By the time our party starts delivering dividends of democracy, Nigerians will see the difference.

“Our government from 2023 will work assiduously to provide security, a good road network, quality education, employment and empowerment for Nigerians.

“The party’s victory at the poll in 2023 will restore hope to the downtrodden, the market women, Keke and taxi operators, pointing out that such a task remains so dear to the party.

“We understand that APC and its leaders are not happy that Nigerians have turned their backs against them, such development is already visited by the withdrawal syndrome facing this administration that is close to the end of its tenure.”

“PDP is coming to make a difference in Nigeria; our party will not betray those who are currently standing behind it; the party will carry the youths, and the women along; we understand the language of poverty and insecurity that are presently ravaging our nation. PDP has what it takes to solve the menace.

“Our party understands the deliberate ploy to starve and frustrate helpless Nigerians by President Buhari led APC administration, such a dangerous plan is the reason why PDP is charged to fight the injustice,” Anyanwu said.