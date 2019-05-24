Sponsored

APC Finally Loses Zamfara As Supreme Court Sacks Governor-elect

Nigeria Politics
By Abimbola Johnson
apc-nigeria
All Progressives Congress (APC) flag.

The Supreme Court has voided all votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Zamfara State.

The court in an unanimous judgement by a five-member panel, decided that a party that had no valid candidate cannot be said to have emerged winner of the elections.

The court said the runner up can be sworn in if he fulfils the constitutional requirement of getting one quarter of the total votes cast in at least two-third of the local government areas of the state

Recall that the state governor-elect, Mukhtar Shehu (APC), had challenged the judgment of a Sokoko court of Appeal which nullified the ruling party’s primaries in the state.

According to the court, no valid primaries were conducted by the APC in Zamfara State.

After validating the Appeal Court’s ruling, the apex court ordered a fine of N10 million against the APC.

“Candidate other than the first appellant with the highest vote stand elected. A cost of N10 million is awarded against the appellant,” the court ruled.

