APC Fixes Two-Week Deadline For Presidential, Governorship, NASS Forms

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The All Progressives Congress has fixed a two-week deadline for the sale of forms for the conduct of its presidential and governorship primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a notice shared by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, but signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, the APC fixed N100m for expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidential aspirants, N50m for governorship aspirants, N20m for Senate aspirants, and N10m for House of Representatives aspirants.

The party said it would conduct its activities between May 16 and May 23, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, January 16, 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The Commission also stated that party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, will take place between April 23, 2026 and May 30, 2026.

According to INEC, campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will commence on September 9, 2026.

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As stated in the APC timetable, the sale of forms will run from April 25 to May 2 at the party’s National Headquarters in Wuse II, Abuja, while May 4 is the deadline for the submission of completed forms.

The timetable also shows that screening for presidential aspirants is scheduled for May 9, while other aspirants will be screened between May 6 and May 8, with further screening activities slated for May 12 and May 13.

Primary elections are scheduled for May 18 for the House of Representatives, May 20 for the Senate, and May 21 for State House of Assembly candidates.

It further stated that State House of Assembly aspirants will pay N6 million for both expression of interest and nomination forms.

Female aspirants, youths, and persons with disabilities are required to pay only for the expression of interest form and 50 per cent of the nomination fees for their respective positions.

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The APC in the statement reassured “members, stakeholders, and Nigerians of its commitment to conducting a credible and transparent primary election that will further strengthen the Party’s internal democracy and consolidate its progressive ideals.”