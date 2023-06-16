APC Former House Of Reps Candidates Hail Fuel Subsidy Removal, Plead For Patience With Tinubu

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A coalition of All Progressives Congress former candidates for House of Representatives elections has pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience and support the government of Bola Tinubu, especially on the removal of oil subsidy.

The group made the plea on Friday during a press conference in Abuja, where it hailed the president for the bold step.

Recall the president said fuel subsidy has been removed during his inauguration speech, signalling an end to the oil subsidy regime in the country.

The move is to free the sector and allow market forces to determine the price.

The coalition hailed the policy during the press conference addressed by its Chairman, Hon. Chisom Dike, who pledged to support the policies of the new government.

The group “appeals to fellow Nigerians to exercise patience and allow the president the opportunity to fully unveil his policies and agenda for the nation. The task of nation-building requires careful planning, consultation, and deliberate action.

“We also urge Nigerians to set aside their differences and come together in unity because our strength lies in our diversity, and it is essential to embrace the collective identity of being Nigerians.

“We must transcend the boundaries of religion, tribe, political party, or personal beliefs, and work towards a common goal of national progress and unity.

“The forum seeks the support of all and sundries for the President Tinubu-led administration through active participation in the growth and development of our beloved nation, understanding that the responsibility of progress rests upon each and every one of us.

“By working together, we can overcome our present challenges and create a Nigeria that is prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable for all.

“We commend the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his uncommon courage and decisiveness to remove the ‘Elephant in the room’; the fuel subsidy. It is our belief that the government means well for all citizens and will stop at nothing to ensure that our standard of living improves within a very short time, therefore we urge all to be patient with the government.”