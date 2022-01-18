APC Governors, Senators Split On Chairmanship Race As Party Releases Convention Guidelines

As the Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, finally caves in to pressure to organise the party’s National Convention, the race for the National Chairman of the party has divided the Progressives Governors’ Forum–the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

THE WHISTLER gathered that some governors prefer one of their own, former governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Tanko Al-Makura.

Al-Mukara is also being favoured by the presidency in view of the relationship he struck while he was governor.

But Al-Mukara’s closeness to the APC National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu and his corruption case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, could work against him, a source at the party’s National Secretariat has told THE WHISTLER.

This website had reported that Al-Mukara, who is being solidly supported by the governor of his state, Mr Abdullahi Sule, is also a political supporter of Tinubu.

While his case with the EFCC has stalled, there are fears the opposition and generality of Nigerians could use it against the party, to discredit him and the party bearing in mind that the APC campaigned on war against corruption to win the presidential election.

The source referenced the clean bill of the chairman of the major opposition party, the PDP, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, who is believed not to have any baggage.

He said the APC must focus on election a national chairman without baggage at this crucial time, especially as endless cases of corruption continue to be reported.

This concern has forced some governors, although few in number, to prefer the lawmaker representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa.

Musa is being supported by his governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello and Kogi State governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, who sees him as a perfect rival to Al-Mukara.

Gov Bello is also seeking the Presidential ticket of the APC.

Majority of the senators have however said they will also queue behind one of their own. A source told our correspondent that only senators from some states of the South West, who are in Tinubu’s train will not vote for Musa, as well as former governors now senators.

Understandably, these states are Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ondo with no clarity on Ekiti.

The lawmakers, it’s gathered will be meeting to fashion out ways to adopt a unified approach so as to produce Musa.

But the APC senate caucus is divided just like the governors’ forum because Al-Mukara is also a senator. Some former governors who are also senators in the 9th assembled are sympathetic to him and are believed to be rooting for their former colleague governor and now colleague in the senate.

While both caucuses of the governors and senators are divided, it’s still unclear if the convention will hold even as the meeting of the caretaker committee of the party holding today will release guidelines for the conduct of the national convention.

But a source at the party’s secretariat told THE WHISTLER on Tuesday morning that February may not be feasible in view of the late notification that might be considered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said INEC’s timetable on elections scheduled for February will guide them to make the right decision.

According to him, those insisting on February Convention may have played into the hands of the caretaker committee chairman and his supporters, because INEC must be notified to observe the convention.

He explained that first week of March could be the most realistic date , pointing out that the issue of clash of dates has been discussed.

INEC had last week released timetable for by-elections in some constituencies. These elections will hold in Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau; and Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau.

Others are Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River; Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River; and Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Imo.

INEC will also hold Area Council elections, Abuja, on February 12.