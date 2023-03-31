APC Governors Vow To Protect Tinubu’s Mandate, Urge DSS To Arrest Promoters Of Interim Government

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, have vowed to protect the mandate of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and called on the Department of State Security, DSS, to hunt down the movers of Interim National Government, ING, and punish them.

Advertisement

The statement is in the wake of ongoing agitation for ING following accusations of electoral fraud in which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was blamed for ditching its guidelines and electoral act for the conduct of the presidential election that was held on February 25.

There have been protests in some parts of the country and abroad against the election, which has been dubbed to have been below expectations.

As a result of the agitation, some protesters have demanded the formation of ING as the only way to conduct a credible election.

But the APCPGF decried the call, describing the promoters as enemies of democracy who prefer to cherry pick what appeals to them.

The group wondered why some results, especially the parliamentary and governorship elections, were acceptable to them while the same process which produced a winner from the presidential election would not be acceptable.

Advertisement

A statement from the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for the forum, on Friday condemned the agitation and called on the DSS to move quickly to arrest the development.

“The Progressive Governors’ Forum notes the press statement issued by the Department of State Services DSS on the unfortunate, condemnable and treasonable conduct of some undemocratic elements who are agitating for an interim government.

“We condemn such agitations. It is commendable, however, that the Department of State Services exposed the plot, and we call upon them to arrest and prosecute anyone involved.

“It is ironic that after the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in which all the major parties recorded varying successes and disappointments in different constituencies, and with our country being appreciated around the globe, some self-serving individuals are unfortunately seeking to sabotage our democratic progress,” Bagudu said.

According to him, “It was widely reported that the PDP and LP had chosen to go to the Presidential Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, in all the 36 states of the Federation, tribunals have also been established to provide opportunity to those who participated in the various elections but otherwise feeling dissatisfied, to challenge the results”, Bagudu added.

He noted that, “It is sad that some unpatriotic elements are nursing the evil plot for interim government, which will amount to subverting our national democratic progress.

“It is commendable however, that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transitional Council issued a statement restating the Federal Government’s commitment towards a successful inauguration of a new President on May 29th, 2023.

“Equally, we appreciate the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the transition as well as the support of all security agencies.

“We therefore call on all citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support Nigeria’s democratic development, which the campaign for interim government is meant to truncate”, the Forum said.