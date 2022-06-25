APC Has Failed In Osun, Says Accord Candidate Ogunbiyi

The candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun State governorship election holding on July 16, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has described the All Progressives Congress reign in the state as a total failure.

He said the reign of the party which came to power in the state in 2011 has been marred by corruption.

The Accord governorship candidate said this in a statement on Saturday, saying the alleged recklessness and misrule had taken the state backward in many sectors but said he would right the wrongs if elected to govern the state at the poll.

Ogunbiyi also described the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party as evil parties, which according to him have stunted the development of the country and destinies of its peoples.

The Accord Party candidate debunked the claims that he is a member of the APC and he is being sponsored by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He said he would never have anything to do with Tinubu or APC.

Ogunbiyi said, “There are some lies being spread about by my political opponents especially by members of my former party, the PDP that I am a member of APC and that I have something to do with Asiwaju Tinubu. It was when they have nothing against me that they resorted to falsehood.

“I emphatically repeat that I can never have anything to do with APC and I have never had anything do with Tinubu either politically or in the business world.

“To me APC is evil and I wonder why reasonable and godly people will associate with such a party.

“By the grace of God, I am okay and I don’t need a Tinubu to survive. All the money I have been spending have been from my sweat and hardwork.

“APC in Osun has caused more pains and trouble for us. APC’s 12 years in governance has been a total failure. The party destroyed Osun state with lack of transparency and corruption.

“Pensioners, workers, artisans, traders and all of us are being made to suffer under APC.

“I am a Christian and I want you to believe me that I can never be part of APC nor have any deal with the party that has enslaved our people. I have also left PDP for good. This is also an evil party full of deceits. Both parties ruined Nigeria and destroyed destinies.”

Ogunbiyi, who defected to the Accord Party from the PDP, restated that he would not betray his new party.

He said although politicians like former late Governor Isiaka Adeleke and former Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore might have betrayed the people of the state, he ( Ogunbiyi) would not do that.

“We know those who had betrayed the people in the past. In 2014, Late Isiaka Adeleke left the PDP for APC and this led to the defeat of PDP. I am not like him. I went to a neutral party to pursue my ambition.

“In 2018, Otunba Iyiola Omisore betrayed his supporters and jumped into APC to negotiate with the party. I am not Omisore. I am Akin Ogunbiyi and I stand before the Almighty God that I will never betray my people. Your votes are secured with me and we are winning together.

“By the Special Grace of God, Accord shall defeat them and I will be victorious in the July 16th election,” he added.