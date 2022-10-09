APC ‘Heavy Burden’ On Nigeria, Atiku Says Ahead Of Campaign Kick-Off

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has warned Nigerians against voting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to remain in power as the burden on the country will be too heavy to bear.

In a personal message to herald the eve of the official take-off of his presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom State, Uyo, Atiku said he’s the unifier the country needs.

The former Vice President invited Nigerians to join his campaign in person or watch as families on TV.

Atiku, who is entering the campaign with fractured party said, “I believe that you’re here (in Uyo) because we share a common belief that an extra day of the APC administration beyond May 29 next year will be a burden too heavy for our country to bear.

“You are here because you believe, like I do, that Nigeria deserves a president who is prepared and ready to lead from day one.

“You believe that Nigeria needs a UNIFIER and a leadership that leaves no one behind in our march to peace and prosperity.

“You are here because you believe that this is the moment that God has designed for this country to rise again.

“Tomorrow, on 10 October, I shall be joining other leaders of our Great Party – PDP to converge in Uyo for the flag-off of our presidential campaign.

“You can join physically or invite family and friends over to join you in watching it live on TV,” the three-time presidential candidate said.

The PDP is yet to resolve its leadership crisis as its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has refused to vacate his position to pave way for a Chairman from the South West.

It’s gathered that the camp of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, will honour their pledge not to take part in the presidential campaign until Ayu leaves.

Uyo is agog as hotels are fully booked for the occasion.