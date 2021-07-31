APC Holds Congresses In Portharcourt Amid Uncertainties

The All Progressive Congress (APC ) in Rivers State is on course to conduct ward congresses in the state despite uncertainties on the legality of the process.

Members were uncertain if the congresses would hold, but activities at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt suggest the congress would go ahead today.

Party members and supporters were seen in large numbers at the APC secretariat on Saturday morning for the exetcise.

Delegates from each ward and LGA have all gathered and the Congress was about about to commence when THE WHISTLER visited.

However, the Magnus Abe faction of the APC has announced it would boycott the congress, alleging that the Minister of Transportation and leader of the party in the state, Rotimi Amaechi, had excluded them from the process.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, a leader of the party, Chief Hon. Victor Tombari Giadom, from Bera, Gokana LGA where Sen. Abe comes from said the party is above any individual and insisted the congress would go on without them.

He said, “We are here today for our Congress and believe me, it is already a success as no man is an island.

“The party is bigger than one man I must say, as such we will have a very successful congress. Anyone you see here today, means well for the Party.

“The vision and idea is to have a free and peaceful congress and we employ all here to conduct themselves properly.”