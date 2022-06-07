APC In Last Minute Negotiations To Ratify Lawan As APC Consensus Presidential Candidate

There are ongoing negotiations for the ratification of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as consensus presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

THE WHISTLER gathered that contrary to rebuttal from President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday that he had no preferred candidate and had not endorsed, Lawan, the Senate president is indeed his preferred candidate.

It could be recalled the Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had announced Lawan as the president’s choice for the party’s presidential ticket after meeting with members of the National Working Committee of the party.

While the Plateau State Govenor, Solomon Lalong, announced after leading northern governors to a meeting with the president that the president had no preferred candidate, the president in a statement doubled down his earlier statement.

But sources at the venue of the special convention revealed that negotiations are ongoing and barring last minute changes, Lawan will be ratified as consensus candidate.

“If he (Lawan) is not chosen as a consensus, then they will be voting but trust me, he will win,” because he’s the anointed candidate of the president.

The source explained that Adamu did what he was told to do, to throw the kite for everyone to know the mindset of the president even if he denied it in the end.

“You heard Orji Kalu last night on TV, can Adamu announced Lawan in such manner and said the president asked him to announce him as his preferred candidate? It’s normal for the presidency to deny it.”

There are also reports that five names have been chosen by the Northern Governors for Buhari to pick his choice from but a member of the NWC said that report cannot be correct.

The names said to have been submitted to the president are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President.