APC Investigates Boss Mustapha’s Role In Adamawa Elections Following Suspension

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, is under investigation and if found wanting may be expelled from the All Progressives Congress, APC, THE WHISTLER can report.

A reliable source at the National Headquarters of the party confirmed to this newspaper on Thursday on condition of anonymity that Mustapha was ” a very divisive figure, who saw to the defeat of the APC in Adamawa Elections.”

The SGF was on Wednesday suspended by a letter written by the executives of Gwadabawa Ward of Yola North Local Government of Adamawa State.

The letter of suspension was signed by the Ward Chairman, Mu’azu Kabiru.

The letter reads, “His inability to assist the party in any means at the ward level when his attention was dearly needed as a ward member who cast his vote at unit 022;

“Inability to recognize the present and importance of the ward executives despite intervention of Jagaban Jimeta Mr. Moniedafe in settling the dispute in Gwadabawa;

“The ‘Pognorsement’ into the party affairs by his political boy, in person of Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed (Community) from another ward which caused a lot of setback and failure in that polling unit, 022. They said Danjuma claimed to have spent over (N500.000.00) to win the polling but it was lost to PDP. When the attention of Boss Mustapha was called, he failed to come.

“In view of the above mentioned, the party ward exco deemed it necessary to suspend Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha from all Party activities.”

But in a swift reaction, the State Party Secretary, Raymond Chidama, warned the ward party executive against taking any further action against Mustapha, saying, “It is a known fact and worth mentioning that the contribution of Boss Mustapha toward sustaining and supporting the party is second to none and cannot be overemphasised.

“Therefore any group hiding under the auspices of the party whom we also know is sponsored by the opposition to come out with malicious publications at this critical time is highly condemnable.

“We hereby state such publication is unconstitutional, null and void, and is of no effect.”

He added that, “The local government executive committee, Yola North Local Government is hereby directed to constitute a disciplinary committee immediately and recommend appropriate action.”

When contacted, spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka declined to comment but a national working committee member of the party, noted that the national headquarters of the APC is aware of “the divisive role” he played in the election and appropriate measures would be taken.

He explained that, “The Ward has the power to suspend or take action at that level. It’s not for us yet at the national level to act.

“After the ward, the local government and the state chapter would act before it is referred to us to act on. That’s the laid down procedure.

“However, we are aware of his divisive role in the just concluded elections, how by his action and inaction championed the defeat of the party.

“I can’t speak openly on this now but at the appropriate time, the matter would be dealt with openly at the national level.”

He noted that when the matter comes up at the national level, if Mustapha is found wanting then he would go for it.