APC-led 7th Osun Assembly Ends As Gov Adeleke Proclaims 8th Assembly 

The 7th Osun State House of Assembly led by Speaker Timothy Owoeye of the All Progressives Congress(APC) is ending abruptly as Governor Ademola Adeleke announces proclamation of the 8th Assembly.

The 8th Assembly will not be led by the APC because the party performed abysmally in the last state assembly elections which resulted in its candidates losing all the seats to members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) except for the Boripe/Boluwaduro State Constituency seat retained by the APC.

Following APC’s loss of power in the state in 2022, a crisis rocked the 7th assembly over a Christmas largess that almost resulted in the impeachment of Owoeye by lawmakers before it was settled.

The last sitting of the house was held last week as the lawmakers held a brief meeting to end their tenure without any celebration.

Governor Adeleke signed and sent a letter to the Clerk of the house dissolving the 7th Assembly while a proclamation order on the 8th Assembly was equally signed by the governor on Friday.

The governor invoked Section 105, sub-section 3 of the Nigerian constitution in announcing the dissolution of the 7th Osun State Assembly and issuing proclamation for the 8th Assembly.

Adeleke’s letter titled, ‘DISSOLUTION OF THE 7TH ASSEMBLY OF OSUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, reads as follows: “Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that a House of Assembly shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years commencing from the date of the first sitting of the House.

“Now, therefore, I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 Subsection 3 aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the seventh (7th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

“Given under my hand and the public seal of Osun State of Nigeria at Osogbo, this Friday, 2nd Day of June, 2023”.

Subsequently, the proclamation order as contained in letter titled, “PROCLAMATION FOR THE HOLDING OF THE FIRST SESSION OF THE 8TH ASSEMBLY OF OSUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY” read, “I write to convey my proclamation for the holding of the 8th Assembly and it reads as follows:

“Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that the person elected as Governor of a State shall have powers to issue a Proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after his being sworn in.

“Now, therefore, I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 Subsection 3 aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Eighth (8th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly shall hold on Tuesday, 6th June, 2019 at 10am in Osun State House of Assembly.

“Given under my hand and the public seal of Osun State of Nigeria at Osogbo, this Friday, 2nd Day of June, 2023”.