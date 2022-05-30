APC Member Petitions Screening Committee To Disqualify Tinubu

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sagir Iyali, has petitioned the party’s presidential screening committee to disqualify one of the aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over alleged certificate and age forgeries.

Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the APC.

Tinubu is one of those highly favoured to win the presidential ticket of the party on Saturday provided the party did not choose a consensus candidate.

In Iyali’s petition dated May 17, 2022, which was submitted on Monday, May 30, with a receipt acknowledged by one Emmanuel Akpan, a member of the screening committee, he cited false claims bordering on Tinubu’s academic qualifications, age and state of origin.

The petition was addressed and sent to John Odigie Oyegun, chairman of the presidential screening committee of the APC.

Oyegun, who’s a former National Chairman of the APC is believed to be a political enemy of Tinubu.

The petitioner accused Tinubu of making false claims that he graduated from University of Chicago.

He added that Tinubu further lied about his age and state of origin.

Consequently, he asked the committee not to screen Tinubu with a pass mark that will allow him to participate in the June 7 primary of the party.

“We understand that Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has since procured his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms and has submitted same to the party has certain issues that clearly amount to a similar disqualification scenario.

“From the information contained in prior submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in 1999, Mr Tinubu Presented a false claim on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976,” he alleged.

The petition further stated that, “It is clear now that these claims are false. Not only was this filed in the INEC form with a declaration on oath on December 20th, 1999, but it was also contained in an affidavit of loss sworn to before the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja Registry, December 29th 1998.

“The latter claim that seeks to transpose history is untenable. Mr Tinubu has to show proof he attended University of Chicago or he must stand disqualified as the opposition is in possession of these same documents.

“Over the years, the identity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been shrouded in secrecy. In fact, no one can claim to know the identity of the man.

“Similarly, the age of Tinubu is not known to anyone. Though, it’s not contention that he is above the statutory age of 35-years, it’s equally important that his exact age is known,” the petition read.

Tinubu is waiting as at press time to be screened

The former governor of Lagos State was mobbed when he stepped into the venue of the screening exercise at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

His age, state of origin and academic qualification have always come under scrutiny.

His ordeal began when he indicated that he graduated from the University of Chicago in his INEC form 001 filed when he contested the Lagos State governorship poll in 1999.

He did not present any justification but an affidavit he attached to the INEC form showed he claimed he lost his university degree certificate while he was on exile between 1994 and 1998.

The late Human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, began his prosecution culminating in the Supreme Court of judgment May 10, 2002, that Tinubu could not be prosecuted by the police for alleged certificate forgery.

The apex court also ruled that the Inspector-General of Police could not be compelled by Gani to investigate Tinubu for alleged certificate forgery as he enjoyed immunity at the time.

As at the time of going to press some aspirants have been screened with Tinubu waiting for his turn.