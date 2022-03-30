APC Members Are Having Sleepless Nights Since My Presidential Declaration – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said members of the ruling All Progressives Congress are having sleepless nights since he indicated interest to contest 2023 presidential election.

Wike who wants to contest on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, stated this on Wednesday at a meeting with PDP Senators and members of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

He lampooned opponents of zoning saying the founding fathers of the party were not wrong in introducing the zoning policy.

The governor declared all those campaigning against zoning as selfish.

“Our founding fathers never made a mistake, they knew the complexity of this country, it is not because they don’t want merit, no, but they said for Nigeria to move forward, this is the way we are going to do it for fairness, equity and justice,” he said.

According to him, “The constitution provides that there shall be rotation of party offices and elective positions for fairness, equity and justice. Some people argued let us win first before we share. But when we zoned in 2017, what did we have, were we in power?

“People should speak the truth, it doesn’t stop you from running election. You won’t because I want to run for president, I will want to go and tell lies to people, we don’t do that, that is not fair.

“In 2017 everybody knew I championed Tambuwal’s (Sokoto Governor) election, I have no regret about it, if such an opportunity comes again I will do the same thing. But let us tell ourselves the truth and that was why nobody came from the south to even collect form.

“We all agreed, zone it here, it doesn’t stop you from running election. But don’t scatter what the founding fathers have laid down because of your selfish interest.”

The presidential aspirant said his experience and what he has done in Rivers State has shown he can deliver Nigeria from the crises the country is.

“PDP requires a strong and determined person,” he said, adding that, “I am presenting myself, I am qualified. What is important for now is who can do this job. Who can go and meet APC, the fight has started.

“And I am sure APC wherever they are now, they are not sleeping because they know I have come out and it will not be easy.

“I have made myself available, age is on my side, too much energy to run around and solve the problems of this country. So I am making myself available,” he said.