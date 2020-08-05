APC Mourns Akwa Ibom State Chairman Okopido

31 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the late Chairman of the party in Akwa Ibom State, Ini Okopido, was a critical partner in the ongoing reconciliation and repositioning efforts being undertaken by the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee led Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The party stated this in a condolence statement issued on Wednesday by its Spokesman, Yekini Nabena.

Okopido died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Ibom Multispecialty Hospital (IBH), Uyo, the state capital.

Nabena said the party has “lost a fine gentleman and grassroots politician who was at the forefront of mainstreaming the APC as the party of choice in Akwa Ibom State.”

According to him, the late Okopido was a stabilising force who provided a listening ear to all party supporters, members, leaders and other stakeholders not only in Akwa Ibom State, but in the South South and national level of the party.

The APC spokesman said “He will be sorely missed.

“Our great party extend condolences to his immediate family, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee and indeed the entire APC family. We pray the Almighty God comforts all that mourn and grant him eternal rest.”