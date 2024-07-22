APC Mourns Loss Of Audit Officer Ekem Sunday

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has been thrown into mourning following the death of Ekem Sunday, an audit officer at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The announcement was made on Monday by Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, in a condolence message.

Sunday, who was from Rivers State, passed away on Saturday, July 20, following an illness.

He served as an audit officer in the accounting department at the APC’s national headquarters until his death.

Morka in a tribute highlighted Sunday’s contributions to the party and his commendable character.

Morka said, “A grassroots mobiliser, the late Ekem Sunday volunteered for several APC political support groups that worked for our election successes in Rivers State and the national level,” adding that “He will be sorely missed for his amiable disposition and diligence in the discharge of his duties.”

Morka extended condolences to Sunday’s family and the staff at the party’s national secretariat, and expressed the collective grief of the APC.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family and the Party’s national secretariat staff over this painful loss. We pray the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest,” he added.