‘APC Murdered Sleep’ – Tribunal Will Recover Stolen Mandate For Labour Party

Labour Party (LP) national chairman Julius Abure has expressed optimism that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will retrieve what he described as the ‘stolen mandate’ in the possession of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abure, who spoke while addressing some Nigerians in the United States (US) during a tour of the country, said the APC ‘murdered sleep’ by ‘stealing the mandate’.

The tribunal had reserved judgment in separate petitions filed by LP candidate, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the election of President Bola Tinubu of the APC on the February 25 presidential poll.

Although there are reports that the tribunal has until September 16 to deliver its verdict, no date has been set for the highly anticipated ruling.

Speaking ahead of the tribunal’s decision, Abure expressed optimism that LP flagbearer Obi will be declared the winner of the presidential poll.

He, however, declared that the APC will not know peace until the party gives up the ‘stolen mandate’.

“They (APC) have murdered sleep and they will sleep no more. They have stolen what is not for them and they will not sleep until we recover it all,” Abure said.

He noted that the LP changed the political narrative in Nigeria through Obi’s participation in the 2023 general election.

“Following Peter Obi’s participation in the 2023 general election, we changed the political narratives in Nigeria. We gave them a run for their money.

“We are expecting judgment between now and the 16th of September. And I am very sure Peter Obi will become President.

“I want to say that we should not lose hope, we should not be discouraged. The hope is still alive and I am confident that Peter Obi will be president.”

Abure added that things have gotten worse in Nigeria since the APC assumed power in 2015.

But he said the LP and Obi can solve the country’s problems.

“Without sounding immodest, since they took over, things are now worse.

“The only party and the only candidate that has solutions to the challenges of the country is the Labour Party and Peter Obi. And so we still believe that things will change in Nigeria.”