APC National Secretary Akpanudoedehe Downplays Crisis In Party, Says Buni Will Organise National Convention

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has declared that the CECPC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni will soon return to the country to organise the party’s National Convention.

He stated this in a press statement he issued on Tuesday following his resumption of duty after two weeks of struggle for the control of the party.

Akpanudoedehe stated that it was necessary to clarify certain issues and reassure party members and stakeholders that the APC “is crisis-free, strong and remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance which she promised them.”

He explained that the CECPC “was appointed, and has always done her best, to steer the affairs of the APC in line with the mandate invested in her at inauguration by the National Executive Council” of the party.

According to him, Buni took a long-delayed trip abroad on health grounds, leaving behind written authorisation for other members of the CECPC to continue work in his absence, particularly the day to day management of the APC.

He further explained that in his absence, “Sundry activities earlier scheduled for action appeared to develop fresh urgency in order to satisfy the time table for the 2023 general elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, thus galvanizing some within the CECPC to act in their best understanding of both the situation and the leadership dynamics in the Committee/Party.

“All such actions were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity, and under the auspices of the substantive Chairman,” but “contrary to widespread speculations that the Chairman, Secretary or some other officials of the CECPC have been removed from Office or otherwise replaced.”

He said the CECPC is intact and functional as originally constituted to deliver “seamlessly successful National Convention for the APC on March 26, 2022,” which he said “is top on priority for the CECPC.”

He reassured members that the CECPC “shall continue to execute such assignments as are legal pending the return of the Chairman who is on his way back to the country and shall resume Office on arrival with the full support of all members and other stakeholders.”

He pointed out that the party had engaged a team of senior lawyers to address a purported court order halting the planned APC National Convention.

“We hereby call on the Judiciary to give the matter the needed and expedient attention in our bid to vacate the purported Court order and allow for the conduct of a transparent and rancour-free National Convention deserving of our great party, APC.”