APC: Negotiations Enter Midnight As NWC Appointments Widen Rifts In Party

The recent appointments to fill vacant positions within the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have triggered further discord within the party, THE WHISTLER can report.

This website had exclusively reported that the party was making plans to appoint some members to replace former NWC members who had become ministers or left the party due to resignation or defection.

The list of appointees initially seen by THE WHISTLER contained names such as Ali Dalori (Deputy National Chairman, North), Dr. Stella Odey-Ekpo (Women Leader), Prof. Abdulkarim Kana (Legal Adviser), Martins Azubuike (Welfare Officer), and Yahaya Ade Ismail (Deputy National Publicity Secretary).

However, the appointments announced by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, on Wednesday showed some unexpected changes.

Mary Alile Idele replaced Stella Odey-Ekpo as National Women Leader, Duro Meseko took over as Deputy National Publicity Secretary from Yahaya Ade Ismail, and Donatus Nwankpa replaced Martins Azubuike as National Welfare Officer.

The sudden alteration in the appointments drew dissatisfaction from party stakeholders who expressed dismay at the lack of consultation over these changes.

Reports suggest that Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, are at the forefront of the opposition against the new appointments.

The Kogi State chapter of the APC formally rejected the appointments and issued a statement pointing out a lack of consultation, specifically rejecting the appointments of Duro Meseko and Ikani Shuaibu Okolo as Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Zonal Organizing Secretary, respectively.

Amid the controversy, Abdullahi Bello, the Kogi APC Chairman, submitted a comprehensive petition to the NWC, urging a reversal of the appointments.

THE WHISTLER learned that Betta Edu played a role in mobilizing protesters to occupy the party’s national secretariat on Thursday, while Governor Bello physically appeared at the National Secretariat, expressing his dissatisfaction and urging a reconsideration of the appointments.

Governor Bello also visited the residence of National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, signaling his strong stance against the appointments.

However, it remains unclear whether he was able to meet with Ganduje.

The planned inauguration of the newly appointed NWC members, initially scheduled for 2pm on Thursday, was postponed to allow the party to engage in dialogue with the dissenting stakeholders.

An insider source provided insight into the reasons for the replacements.

The source told THE WHISTLER late Thursday that Odey-Ekpo’s replacement was attributed to Cross River State already having two ministers in President Tinubu’s cabinet, and therefore, her nomination was redirected to another state.

Similarly, Ismail’s replacement reportedly came as a result of the influence of James Faleke, an ally of President Bola Tinubu.

THE WHISTLER further reports that as of 12:00 AM on Friday, efforts to ensure the inauguration of the newly appointed officials were ongoing, with speculations of potential court cases in the aftermath.

The atmosphere remained tense, as party officials and journalists lingered at the National Secretariat late into the night, awaiting the inauguration by the National Chairman.