APC Not A Party Of Saints, But Better Than PDP — Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the All Progressives Congress is not a party made up of saints but remains a better alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Keyamo clarified in a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, where he addressed a resurfaced clip from an interview he granted to a blog in 2017. According to him, parts of the interview were recently edited and taken out of context.

Sharing the unedited version of the video, the minister reiterated his position, stressing that no political party is without flaws.

He wrote, “This is the unedited part of the interview I granted a blog in 2017 (nine years ago) emphasising that APC may not be a Party of saints (which, I repeat, is a matter of fact), But it is still far better than where we were coming from. Some characters edited the last part of my statement out of it.

“And today, I repeat it, I will be a fool to say APC is a Party of saints. And anyone who declares any Party to which he/she belongs as a Party of saints will also be a fool.”

Keyamo maintained that while imperfections exist within political parties, he believes the APC still offers greater prospects for Nigeria compared to the PDP, which previously governed the country.

“But, on balance, the APC still holds the best hope for the country and we cannot return to the era of PDP where you had some of the characters who are running for President today.

“It was only Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT that never hopped onto that battered train of PDP at that time,” he added.

The minister’s remarks have since sparked reactions across social media, with supporters and critics weighing in on his comparison of the two major political parties ahead of the next electoral cycle.