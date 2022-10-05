APC Not Ready For Campaign Yet – Adamu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party is not ready for the presidential election campaign which began on 28th of September.

Adamu stated this on Wednesday at a joint press conference with the Progressives Governors’ Forum, PGF, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting, which was boycotted by some governors owing to the crisis over composition of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the party, did not yield any positive outcome.

The meeting was attended by Solomon Lalong, Plateau State Governor, who is also Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Director General of the APC PCC and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is the chairman of the PGF and a few others.

Adamu said the party will not be stampeded into the campaign, pointing out that “whatever you want to have so much in a hurry you may” lose out.

He added that, “The fact of the matter is, we as a party, as APC, will determine when we will do what as long as it is within the framework of INEC’s guidelines.

Bagudu added that the essence of the meeting was to strategise on the campaign of the party.

He noted that the National Chairman of the party briefed the few governors who attended and they were satisfied with the development.

While expressing satisfaction with the conventions that produced Adamu and the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, he however expressed dissatisfaction in the list of the PCC that emanated from the party’s standard bearer last week.

“We are happy that we are discussing even though there were lists that were unfortunate that the campaign (council list) which the party would have announced “was full of mistakes but I am happy that the party is solidly behind our candidate and our party and whatever lists that have come out erroneously, we believe it will be sorted out.”

Adamu on his part added that, “We are very very comfortable, we have established machinery for resolving anything…”

“We are together with the governors forum and NWC. I believe this meeting we had is more than useful to us.

“For us nothing short of victory and that is the spirit of this meeting,” he said.

The PCC of the party last week postponed its inauguration and campaign take-off over dissatisfaction with the way the PCC was composed by the candidate.

The presidential candidate of the party is still in the United Kingdom and it’s not clear when he will return to the country.