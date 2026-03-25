APC Opts For Consensus Ahead Of National Convention

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The All Progressives Congress has confirmed plans to adopt a consensus approach in selecting its national leadership during the party’s convention scheduled for March 27–28, 2026, in Abuja.

The Assistant Secretary for Media and Publicity for the APC National Convention 2026, Mary Ikoku, disclosed the plan during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday.

“APC, for this convention, I am aware and can say that the party is adopting consensus for this convention. As to whether they are adopting consensus for elective positions, I do not have an answer to that because politics is local.

“So, I believe that, at the end of the day, when it comes to the issue of elective positions, the persons who would emerge aren’t often what you would want to make consensus in every space,” she said.

She also addressed the Electoral Act’s provisions, which require political parties to register members online within a specified timeframe and outline acceptable methods for candidate selection.

“We have an electoral law that defines the models for these elections. Direct primaries and consensus have been allowed, while indirect primaries have been taken out.

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“That is the current law of the nation, passed and assented to. Now, why do you think other political parties will have issues with that?” she asked.

“That would be to say there are levels of unpreparedness of these political parties. Any political party that is worth its salt should not wait till election season to start preparing for the run for office and all of these congresses.

“It is something they would have planned ahead of time. So, when you are not proactive as a party, these kinds of situations can challenge you deeply,” she added.

Ahead of the convention, the party began screening aspirants for key positions in its National Working Committee , including National Chairman aspirant Nentawe Yilwatda and National Secretary hopeful Ajibola Basiru.

Other NWC members seeking to retain their posts include National Youth Leader Dayo Israel, Deputy National Chairman (North) Ali Dalori, National Legal Adviser Abdulkarim Kana, National Woman Leader Mary Idele, and National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, among others.