APC: Our Membership Reduced From 41m To 8m, Ganduje Laments As Party To Begin Electronic Registration Of Members, Launches Research Institute

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to digitize its membership register, while also announcing the launch of its National Institute of Progressives Studies.

The chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, made the announcement on Tuesday during a meeting with the party’s NEC members in Abuja.

Ganduje said the essence of electronic registration was to have the exact number of the party members.

“Another step that we have taken is that we are reviewing our registration electronically now. The work has already started, so you should be ready that all our members will be electronically registered so that we have an exact number physically,” he said.

The National Chairman lamented that the number of registered party members depleted after the 2023 presidential election.

“If you will recall, we had a number of 41 million members, while after the presidential election we had 8 million, what happened to the rest? So, we need to be digital and ensure that we are working with the correct data,” said Ganduje.

He added that the party introduced the National Institute of Progressives Studies to help Nigerians shape their behavioural patterns in line with democracy and progressive ideals.