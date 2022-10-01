APC , PDP Administrations Shortchanged Nigerians, Kadaria Ahmed Speaks At Church Event

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Renown journalist,Kadaria Ahmed, has said that regardless of the leadership of two major Nigerian political parties, the country remains shortchanged.

The two political parties that have ruled the country since 1999 are the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressive Country.

Ahmed was one of the keynote speakers at “THE PLATFORM” – an Independence Day event organized by the Covenant Nation, Lagos, led by Pastor Poju Oyemade.

Speaking at the event on October 1(Saturday), Ahmed said that currently, the life of alot of Nigerians is horrific going by the hardship they face, including insecurity and the inability to effectively manage the country’s diversity.

“So how did we get here? I don’t want to hear President Muhammadu Buhari. How did we end up with him?

“And truth be told, Nigerians have generally been shortchanged regardless of which of the two parties that has been ruling this country and have been in power,” she said.

Citing Indonesia, a country with about 250 million population and multiple tribes and religion, the journalist said they have managed their diversity effectively.

She advised participants to understand that like Indonesia, Nigeria desperately needs a visionary leader that will unite the nation towards a common purpose and urgently restructure the country.

“Indonesia has introduced major changes including constitutional ones, it has decentralized power and given the regions greater autonomy while watering down the power of the president at the center,” she said.

She explained that the economic growth of Indonesia is driven by local consumption, something, she urged the next Nigerian president to focus on.

She urged citizens to see each other as one irrespective of different ethnic and religious inclinations.

“The ingredients that is missing in our journey is the unity of purpose.

“Nigeria cannot and will not fulfil its purpose until we are all one,” she added.

She explained that oneness involves common acceptance of the rule of law, justice and fairness, equal opportunity and equity.

“Nation-building requires a deliberate , intentional work, and to do this, we require a leader.

“It is time to be totally honest to ourselves.

“For me, our next president cannot, should not and must not pay lip service to this question of unity, ” she said.

On his part, the host of the program, Pastor Oyemadu recommended that whoever gets elected as president at the 2023 presidential election must paint a clear vision for the country.

He also advised that whoever wins the presidential poll should “form a government of national unity, going beyond the confines of a political party.”

The cleric observed that the youth population must not be ignored but brought “to governance in visible positions”.