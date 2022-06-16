APC, PDP In Last Efforts To Choose Running Mates Today

The race to choose the running mates for the two leading political parties has entered decisive moments as both the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party have a day left to make the decision.

Although the APC may have decided to go for a Muslim/Muslim ticket, the PDP is meeting through a special committee to zero in on who becomes the party’s presidential running mate. To the PDP, religion is not an issue but personality.

In the APC, the issue is not straightforward. With its candidate being a Muslim from the South, it’s bound by conventional practice to settle for a Christian from the North due to prevailing sentiments on religious balance.

But its searches considering other variables such as financial war chest and political strength have tilted the balance in favour of a Muslim not withstanding the multiplicity of religions in the country.

Persons such as Plateau State Govenor, Solomon Lalong, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara were all northern Christians considered.

But consideration about financial war chest, political value and electoral value may have knocked them off.

Muslims in the running for VP to Tinubu are former Born State Governor, Ibrahim Shettima, a strong political apostle and supporter of Tinubu, deemed fearless and politically matured and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai but is said to be over ambitious and may be uncontrollable.

There is also the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, whose name has been trending in the last 24 hour.

However, the party has up to Friday to file in the name of its candidate and running mate as provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the PDP, the issue is somewhat straightforward as its candidate is a Muslim from the north and expects to choose from political heavy weights in the south.

The party has zeroed in on the South South but there is strong lobby from stakeholders in the South East, including the umbrella ethnic group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, for Atiku Abubakar to choose his running mate from the zone.

Although the party on Wednesday set up a 12-man committee headed by Tomi Ikimi to interface with those penciled down, it was gathered that three names from the South South are being considered.

Those being considered are the names of the Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta State governors.

The South East has been excluded as the party is said to have failed to identify credible person from the zone.

Atiku’s former running mate in 2019, Peter Obi, defected to the Labour Party a week to the party’s presidential primary having bought form to vie for the ticket.

As the clock ticks down, who emerges running mate in the two leading parties is expected to play a major role and likely tilt the balance of power in a particular direction for victory.

Nigeria holds its presidential election in February 2023.