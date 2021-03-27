APC Plans To Win All 6 South-South States In 2023 – Omo-Agege

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is strategizing to win all six states in the South-South political zone.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, said that “it is our aspiration to have in our column, control of all the six states in the region. This is possible and we intend to make it happen.”

Omo-Agege said this on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Asaba during a South South Zone Meeting for APC Constitutional Review.

Sen. Omo- Agege noted that the zone is growing to become a formidable base for the party, as he warned that the APC must however, first put its house in order.

“Our aspiration is not in futility, we have won a couple of this elections and we were robbed. You saw what happened in Bayelsa, we were deprived by the elements of the court. In Edo, we won but we were deprived.

When people say that South- South has a PDP DNA it is not true. As we speak, people are decamping from PDP into APC in their folds. Come 2023, the South South zone would be different”.

He maintained that the constitutional amendment is aimed at correcting the anomaly caused by deficiencies in the Constitution.

While identifying low grassroots participation in the party affairs in the region, he said that the review of constitution will create a level playing field for members.

“As a fast growing party that has remained conscious of the aspirations of the people. The part has resolved to review Its constitution in a way that the party would be a model” he purported.

While speaking on the imbalance reward system in the party, he said ” This is a constitution review exercise and at the time they were made, there was a clear understanding that with time, the need for a review after the provisions have been tested would emerge.

“In the process we have discovered some lacuna which would be addressed. It is not so much of a question of grievance but it is about addressing issues affecting the party” he stated.

During his address, Chairman of APC National Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman stressed need to reposition the party by correcting the loopholes of the present constitution.

” The Constitution was out together under compromise at the time APC was created.

Our former Acting National Chairman was affected by gaps in the present constitution” he mentioned.

Earlier, Delta State Chairman of APC, Chief Jones Erue, bemoaned the reward system of the party, saying that the party has been running on zero budget in some states.

” It is a serious issue that for a party as big as our party, we are running on zero budget. Also, people who have been working tirelessly for the party should not be ignored” he asserted.