APC Plotting To Assassinate Obi – LP Responds To Keyamo

– Obi Hale And Hearty, Says Aide

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to assassinate its presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.

The allegation was made in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, while responding to APC presidential campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo, who accused Obi of stage-managing an attempt at his life.

The LP spokesman said that the ruling party “has indirectly warned all Nigerians that a plan to assassinate Peter Obi by the APC is on the way.”

Abayomi added that Tinubu and his handlers have become “jittery and totally frightened enough” of Obi’s nationwide acceptance following “the various States’ Peter Obi one-million-man rallies that have been recording very huge successes across the nation.

“The attention of Labour Party has once again been drawn to the most bizarre and unprecedented desperation of APC led administration through their presidential Campaign Spokeperson, Mr Festus Keyamo, who raises false narratives about our party presidential candidate Mr Peter Gregory Obi of an attempt to fake a self assassination attempt against his own life.

“No one is confused by the APC through Festus Keyamo’s open pre-crime alibi. No one is fooled enough to buy into the very sadistic attempt to create a confusing narrative ahead of committing a felony.”

“Labour party considered this devilish act by the APC presidential spokesman as not only deceitful but a subtle way to gain unmerited sympathy in their bogus attempt at employing crude primitive tactics clandestinely in order to win the 2023 presidential election through fraudulent means.

“Festus Keyamo’s provocative and highly disparaging insinuation against our Presidential candidate would have been ignored with its puerile contents but it’s expedient to set the record straight for the benefits of the public and our party members

“Festus Keyamo in a fabricated and very misleading press statement claimed he was responding to a non-existent false rumour that Peter Obi plans to ‘stage – manage’ an “assassination attempt” on himself is alarming and very frightening and it leaves no room to doubt the implications of the claim as it is like a self-confession by the APC in its plan to assassinate the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi,” the statement added.

Obi’s media aide, Valentine Obienyem, had earlier debunked rumours making the rounds that his principal was attacked in Abuja.

“Kindly ignore the falsehood making the rounds that he was attacked. May God forbid that even the very thought of such barbarism be visited on him.

“Obi has consistently reiterated his belief that politics should always be devoid of violence. This remains his political credo,” he said in a statement.