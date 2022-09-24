APC Presidential Campaign List: Chimaroke Nnamani’s Name Added In Error – Campaign Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APCPCC, has said the name which appeared as number 350 on the 422-member campaign council list as Chimaroke Nnamani was added in error.

The council clarified that the person intended to be added and represented by Chimaroke Nnamani, a former Governor of Enugu State, was the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Making the clarification on Saturday after condemnation trailed the inclusion of Chimaroke, who’s a high ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party, the major opposition party, Bayo Onanuga, spokesman of the APCPCC, said it was an error.

Although Chimaroke was a month ago praising the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, for his sagacity and style of politics extolling his status as a performer, he has not renounced his membership of the PDP.

He’s also a senatorial candidate on the platform of the PDP, who has been gearing up to join the presidential campaign council of the party.

Ken Nnamani on the other hand has been a strong member of the APC, serving on the party’s caretaker committee before its dissolution early 2022.

He also served in the screening presidential committee of the party and is highly regarded in the party.

But Onanuga said the mistake was due to the similarity in the name otherwise Chimaroke would not have been added to the 422-member campaign council list.

Onanuga told journalists in Abuja that the inclusion of Chimaroke Nnamani was “an error. It should be Ken Nnamani.”

Recall APC had late Friday night released its presidential campaign council list to be chaired by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The APCPCC Director General is Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong, while its secretary is James Falake.

On the flip side, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was not included as well as a strong associate of Tinubu, Adebayo Shittu, who served as Minister of Communication during Buhari’s first term in office.

But a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who has not taken part in the affairs of the party since losing the presidential ticket to Tinubu was included.

The presidential election campaign begins on 28 September 2022.