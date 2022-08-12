APC Presidential Candidate Coordinator Sued Atiku In Wike’s Name, Says Ayu

87 SHARES Share Tweet

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of instituting a suit against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, in Nyesom Wike’s name declaring it “criminal.”

Wike is the governor of Rivers State, a strong member of the PDP.

Ayu stated this on Friday at the International Commemoration of United Nations International Youths Day 2022 celebration of the PDP in Abuja, shortly after Wike had denied his link to the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 filed on June 6, 2022, at the Federal High Abuja.

Investigation by THE WHISTLER showed the suit was actually filed at the Federal High Court Abuja.

According to the charge, the case comes up for hearing on 17 August, 2022, with prayers for the nullification of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the PDP with a consequential order that Wike be issued a certificate of return as the party’s presidential candidate.

However, the governor denied on Friday that he filed any suit of such as the window for that had elapsed.

Speaking while commissioning new parliament building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Wike said, “People have called me that I went to court against Atiku Abubakar.

“I want to state categorically that I didn’t go to court. I just want to say it for Nigerians to know. I have kept quiet. I am busy with delivering the dividends of democracy.

“If they lose election, nobody should call my name. I have told the candidate.

“If I wanted to go to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks.

“It is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear. They are the ones plotting all these things, thinking they will spoil my name.

“We are supposed to be talking about winning election.”

Ayu who re-echoed Wike’s stance said, “He (Wike) never took the party to court. It’s APC that puts the case. The first man on that case is a coordinator for the presidential candidate of the APC.”

Ayu, who did not mention any particular name, added that, “We know very well that they don’t believe they can win any election. They are trying to divide you. Don’t let any APC manipulation divide you. They are the one sponsoring stories of crisis in the PDP.

“There is no crisis in PDP. PDP has no crisis. It’s a united political party. Anybody who thinks he can come and do crisis, they should wait for us next year February, we will show them that they are the ones who have a crisis.

“So, I want to make it clear because people will start saying that Wike took the party to court. Wike is a strong party man and I’m happy he came out immediately and denied that he never took the party to court.

“And very soon, it will be revealed that the coordinator of the Presidential candidate of the APC was the one that put Wike’s name. And that is a criminal thing,” Ayu stated.