APC Presidential Primary: Delegates Urged To Vote Gov Umahi For Equity

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Prince Chukwudi Asudeogu, has urged members of the party to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and aspirants from the South-East to back Governor Dave Umahi’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Speaking in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Abuja, Asudeogu urged the APC and its delegates to elect Umahi as the party’s flagbearer for the sake of justice, equity, and fairness to the South East region.

His admonition came on the heels of the recent endorsement of power shift to the southern region by northern APC governors.

According to Asudeogu, the party must go further to micro zone its presidential ticket to the South East to calm the longstanding agitations of people from the region.

“With people like Governor Umahi flying the Presidential flag of APC, it will be an easy task for the party in the presidential election and will also promote unity in the country,” said the party stalwart.

He described Governor Umahi as a competent leader with the capacity and energy to govern the country, adding that he is an icon of transformation, a pragmatic solution provider, and someone who applies practical solutions to economic problems.

“His record in terms of security is quite distinguishable; Ebonyi is the only state in the southeast that does not observe sit at home. He ensured that Ebonyians ignored the threats of IPOB and its environs are safe and secure for living and business activities,” he submitted.

Asudeogu, who is a community leader in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi, expressed confidence in Umahi’s ability to unite the country and bring progress to the citizens.

“He (Umahi) is the transformative leader we need now because he has done excellently well in Ebonyi with the little resources available to him,” he said, adding that a lot of Nigerians believe that Umahi can replicate what he has done in the state at the national level.

He identified some of the governor’s achievements to include, “Building a brand new airport of international standard with the best runway we’ve seen in Africa, 35km 8-inches concrete-based road in each of the Local Government Areas, a new government house, a brand new medical university of international standard that will attract medical tourism to the state, recycling plant, 17 twin flyovers, Ongoing Olympic stadium, Uyere flyover – Edda and many other projects he executed with limited resources.”