APC Progressives Governors’ Forum DG Salihu Lukman Resigns To Avoid Sack

The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, has consumed the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, Mr Salihu Moh. Lukman, who was sacked on Monday.

While no official statement regarding his sacking has been released, it was gathered that he resigned to avoid been sacked.

A source who revealed the development to journalists said some members of the governors’ forum were sympathetic to Lukman and advised during the weekend meeting of the forum to allow him see out his tenure but those who were loyal to Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee disagreed.

The chairman of the forum is also a political ally of Buni and was instrumental to the instigation of moves to sack Lukman.

The forum which was divided over the matter, sources said, gave nod for him to resign as soon as possible or be sacked.

THE WHISTLER gathered some of the governors who pushed for his sack were Kebbi State Governor, Mr Abubakar Bagudu, who doubles as the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Cross River State Governor, Mr Ben Ayade, Katsina State Governor, Mr Aminu Masari, Borno State Governor, Mr Babagana Zulum, among others.

Those who opposed his sack, according to sources, were Kogi State governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, and governors of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nasarawa state governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule and few others, but the voices of the latter were drown.

Lukman has been very vocal lately about the crisis in the party, accusing the Buni-led caretaker committee of pandering to external forces by foot dragging on when to hold the party’s national convention.

He had said Buni had weakened organs of the party and should work hard to revive them before the convention in a strongly worded letter to the caretaker chairman few weeks ago.

Lukman has not responded to media enquiries seeking his response, but a party official has said “the PGF boss has done the right thing by acting according to his conscience”.