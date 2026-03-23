APC Reacts To Kwankwaso, Obi Meetiing In Kano

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The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expressed surprise over the recent Eid-el-Fitr gathering hosted by the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which brought together former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The meeting, held on Sunday at Kwankwaso’s residence on Miller Road in Kano, also drew the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

It was part of the Sallah celebrations and included photo opportunities of the opposition figures, which Kwankwaso shared on his verified X account.

“Delighted to host Their Excellencies, Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, and Seriake Dickson at my Kano residence for this joyful Sallah celebration. Wishing everyone peace, blessings, and prosperity,” he wrote.

However, the APC in Kano reacted with surprise, questioning both the timing and political relevance of the gathering.

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The party’s Publicity Secretary, Auwal Mai-Nage, on Monday noted that the meeting was unexpected and disconnected from the political realities in Kano.

“We are genuinely surprised to see Kwankwaso and Peter Obi aligning in this manner.

“This is a Muslim gathering, yet Obi is widely perceived as having limited engagement with Muslim communities. For Kwankwaso to prioritise such alliances over local considerations raises serious questions about his political strategy.”

He also criticised the turnout of participants, suggesting that it was far below expectations for an event featuring prominent national figures.

“For an event that brought together two presidential candidates and key opposition leaders, the attendance was notably low. Even a local government chairman in Kano can mobilise a larger crowd,” he said.

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Mai-Nage further alleged that Obi’s political moves were driven by regional considerations and expressed disappointment that Kwankwaso, a long-standing political figure in the North, would endorse such alignments.

Observers note that the gathering may be an early indicator of opposition realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kwankwaso had previously held a closed-door meeting with Governor Makinde in Ibadan in February, fuelling speculation of possible coalitions among opposition figures seeking to challenge the ruling APC at the national level.

Despite the surprise expressed by the Kano APC, the party downplayed the significance of the meeting, insisting that it does not constitute a serious political challenge within the state.