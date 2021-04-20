APC Rejects ‘Immediate’ Petrol Price Increase, Says Nigerians Are Already Suffering

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed opposition to any plan for immediate increase in the pump price of petroleum products, Insisting that Nigerians are already suffering.

It also asked Nigerians to desist from panic buying of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to the National Secretary, APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John James AkpanUdoedehe, “the APC is opposed to any immediate increase in the pump price of petroleum products.”

AkpanUdoedehe made the disclosure in Abuja on Tuesday when APC Professionals met to unveil the party’s achievements despite widespread criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

He said the party reach that position because of the ripple effect such increase would have on the already haemorrhaging economy, stressing that the time was not right for any increase.

