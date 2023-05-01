APC Rejects Sack Of Amaechi’s Ally, Giadom, Udosen

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted swiftly to the sacking of Victor Giadom and Ita Udosen from their positions as Chairman and Secretary of the Zonal Executive Committee, insisting they remain in their positions.

The party stated this on Monday in a press statement issued by Felix Morka, its spokesman after both members of the party were sacked from their positions over the weekend.

The rumpus in the party which has been blamed on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who’s preparing ground to take control of the party when he defects from the PDP took a worse turn when Giadom and Udosen were removed.

Both are allies of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is regarded as the leader of the party in the state.

While Wike refused to support the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections, and supported the APC presidential candidate, and eventual winner, Bola Tinubu, Amaechi supported Atiku against Tinubu.

Both want to switch parties following the crises in both parties.

There have been pressure on the state chapter of the party to also withdraw its petition against the PDP just like the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Magnus Abe did but that has been unsuccessful so far.

Reports that Wike is preparing to move the PDP structure to the APC and also be appointed as Minister of Interior have been rife. He has not denied the reports.

The reports gained traction over the weekend following the removal of both Giadom and Udosen which the party has rejected.

The statement rejecting their removal said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports regarding a statement credited to some members of the South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the Party purportedly removing Chief Victor Giadom and Chief Ita Udosen from their positions as Chairman and Secretary of the Zonal Executive Committee, respectively.

“The action of the individuals, who are also signatories to the statement issued in the name of South-South Zonal Executive Committee, is without lawful or constitutional authority, therefore a nullity, and should be disregarded.

“Giadom and Udosen are, and remain, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Party, respectively,” the party said.