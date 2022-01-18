APC Releases Timetable for Concurrent Legislative Bye-Elections In 4 States

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released the timetable for the conduct of 2022 concurrent legislative bye-elections across four states in the country.

The party’s approved timetable and schedule of activities for the election was signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Mr John James Akpanudoedehe.

It said the timetable was based on the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The elections will hold in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency in Cross River State.

Elections will also hold in Ngor-Okpala State Constituency of Imo State; Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency of Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State and Pankshin South State Constituency of Plateau State.

According to schedule of activities seen by THE WHISTLER, there will be Notice of Election to the State Chapter on Tuesday 18th January, while sales of forms will commence at the party’s National Secretariat starting from Tuesday 18th January, 2022.

It puts the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents for Monday 24th January, 2022, while screening of Aspirants will hold on Wednesday 26th January, 2022.

The party said publication of claims and objections will hold on Friday 28th January, while screening appeals will be on Sunday 30th January, 2022.

The primary elections have been billed to hold on Tuesday 1st February, while election Appeal shall hold Thursday 3rd February, 2022.

“The expression of interest and nomination forms for the House of Representatives positions cost N3, 850, 000,” it announced.

According to the party, forms for the State House of Assembly positions cost N850, 000.

Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants will buy their forms for “50% of the prescribed fees for each positions.”