APC Says Wike Is ‘Ethnic Governor, ‘ Condemns 9th Flyover

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a governor for his ethnic group, citing concentration of capital projects in only two local government areas of the state.

The party also criticized what it called “reckless misuse” of state funds to execute projects that do not improve the economy of the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, in Port Harcourt, on Friday, the APC accused Governor Wike of deliberately refusing to cite developmental projects in other parts of the state that are not ethnically affiliated to his people.

The statement reads:

“Governments bear a moral burden to promote development in an even manner in order to carry their people along. It is a right and not a privilege.

“We have watched the dance step of the Rivers State Government. We are now convinced that it is siting overhead bridges in an unplanned, uncharitable and irrational manner.

“We are disturbed that the reckless misuse of Rivers funds is coming at a time when most Rivers people are not gainfully employed and when they cannot put food on the table.

“Next door, other state governments are investing in the development of new cities, deep seaports, industries and airlines, all in a bid to create jobs and other opportunities essentially for their people.

“What justifies the need to build the 9th overhead bridge in Rumuprikom at this time? Can the Rivers State Government say that these overland bridges are in any way helping to place food on the table of Rivers people? If we may ask, what is behind the hasty payments made to Julius Berger? Could there be other reasons for the brigde-mania-policy of the government?

“The Rivers State Government cannot continue to act as if the interests of other component parts which makes up the state do not really matter. Their interests matter.

“Let it be known to this government which is busy serving the interest of a select group that the great majority of people who are being neglected are Rivers people. These people who do not, or have not had the opportunity of producing state governors are no slaves. They are also not a conquered people.

“They are hardworking Rivers people who deserve to benefit from properly articulated programmes of the state, which ought to enhance the development strides of their ethnic nations as well as the growth of their communities.

“We call on the Wike administration to reconsider its decision to site projects in a manner that makes mockery of our common aspirations. Rivers people did not set out to elect an ethnic governor. They elected a Rivers Governor.

“Besides, the money that government is expending on projects primarily in two local government areas belongs to the Rivers people. It does not belong to an individual. Accordingly, we urge the administration on behalf of the Rivers people to take copious note of this fact.

“Dispersing development projects to parts of the state in a manner that encourages even development would help to arrest rural-urban migration and give the people of Rivers State a sense of belonging.

“This must explain why the idea of the Greater Port Harcourt city project was conceived. The Cardiovascular Hospital that the present Government has commendably thought of as part of a plan to boost medical tourism in the state could have been cited within the Greater Port Harcourt area.

“Such a step has the advantage of providing a major backbone for the development of a new city. Similarly, such a bold move would encourage the gradual decongestion of the state capital and its adjourning areas.

“Finally, we recall the “ntoor saga”, when the governor inadvertently noted in public that if he has money, he would site 10 flyovers within his ethnic base.

“In signing a contract for the 9th overhead bridge in Rumuprikom, the State Chief Executive is using state funds in a manner which simply suggests that he is determined to carry out his threat to build 10 flyovers in the advancement of the interest of his own people.

“We think that this is not the best portrayal of good leadership qualities on the part of any governor, particularly at this time of growing insecurity and instability.”