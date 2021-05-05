APC Senators Condemns PDP Lawmakers’ ‘Inflamatory’ Statement, Say Buhari In Charge Of Govt

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate have described Tuesday’s statement by opposition lawmakers who accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being absent from his duty post as misleading and incorrect.

The APC also accused the opposition lawmakers of overheating the polity, and playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.

“We in the APC Caucus totally reject the many incorrect statements contained in the said press release.

“In any democracy, the rights to present criticisms and concerns on the state of the nation’s affairs are unassailable.

” However, while we respect such rights; which come with obligation and responsibility, we are concerned that the statement issued by the Minority Cuscus is capable of over- heating an already charged polity in which men of good conscience and patriotism are expected to act as leaders and Statesmen.

The lawmakers also accused their counterparts of playing with lives of Nigerians.

In a statement read after a caucus meeting of APC Senators, Senate leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi North) accused PDP lawmakers of deliberate failure to appreciate the efforts made by President Muhammad Buhari in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, the President and his Service Chiefs have been working night and day to ensure security despite the fact that past PDP administrations did not invest in building the country’s security infrastructure.

While assuring “Nigerians that Mr. President is in charge of government and is discharging his duties conscientiously and patriotically.

“It is a well-known fact that the Federal Government under the PDP refused to invest in the security infrastructure of the country while Mr. President under the APC led Government had massively invested in this regard more than any past governments and we are confident that the nation will surmount its current security challenges.”

Senator Abdullahi also disclosed that the “Senate has continuously debated and issued resolutions to support the actions of the executive under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in the overriding interest of the public, is too delicate to play with.

“In all our deliberations, the entire Senate, including the minority had discussed exhaustively in a very robust, transparent and patriotic flavor to arrive at our concrete resolutions. A case in point is the current invitation to engage the service chiefs.”

This is as he asserted that the President “had always made statement to Nigerians on all major security incidences and assuring Nigerians and indeed the international community that he would continue to do his best in making sure that the security challenges are tackled head-on.”

On the economy, the Senate Leader lamented that the shock caused by Covid-19 pandemic affected the country’s economy; for which the government has put measures in place to address.

“The global economy is in turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and Nigeria’s is not an exception. The Federal Government is aware of the challenges and is working to massively get the economy working for Nigerians through agricultural intervention projects, infrastructure development projects and social interventions to reduce the pains of the economic downturn on ordinary Nigerians.”

The statement further read; “we therefore call on our distinguished colleagues and indeed all Nigerians to join hands with us as we proffer solutions to this hydra-headed security challenges.

“In doing so, we want to assure Nigerians, and the international community that the rule of law will be respected and the rights to political opposition guaranteed.

” We ask for support and continuous constructive criticisms as envisaged by the tenets of our participatory democracy.

” We reject and dissociate ourselves from all and any inflammatory statements that appear to threaten the authority of Mr. President and our party.

“We accordingly, wish to remind them that blame game and threats of “constitutional measures” are unwelcome and will not help in any form to address the challenges the nation currently faces.

” Finally, the APC Caucus strongly and unreservedly supports the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as we continue to work in addressing the economic, health, social, security and other challenges that beset our nation.

” We sincerely seek the continuous support and understanding of all Nigerians in this regard.”

Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers from the opposition caucus had listed a number of infractions committed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

These include “constitutional breaches, human rights abuses, rising insecurity across the country,” among others.

The lawmaker also threatened to explore “constitutional means for the removal of the President.