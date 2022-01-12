APC Shifts National Convention To June

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended its planned February 2022 convention to June, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

While there is no official confirmation, sources within the party confirmed to journalists on Wednesday that the postponement was based on the crises besetting the party in many states.

Also, there have been suspicions that the members of National Caretaker Committee, led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, are foot- dragging on the convention in order to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan as the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The party has not denied this allegation.

Also, the party has not conducted state congresses in Zamfara and Anambra due to factionalisation.

The National Caretaker Committee is seeking a postponement to enable congresses be conducted in those states and resolve crises in Cross River, Imo, Abia, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Rivers among other states with parallel executives.

These states, among others, organised parallel state congresses which had thrown the party into crises.

It was learnt that the Progressives Governors Forum has also been divided with those supporting February convention on one side and the others being led by Buni and PGF Chairman and Kebbi State governor, Mr Atiku Bagudu, seeking a shift to June to enable the party conduct the presidential primary at same time.

The PGF had agreed to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday but shelved the idea due to the president’s official trip to Ogun State.

It was gathered that the meeting with the president, which has now been fixed for Thursday, will enable the party take definite position on some key issues including conclusion of state congresses, date of national convention and reconcile the PGF with the caretaker committee.

A highly placed party source in the know of the postponement told journalists that, “There are behind-the-scenes efforts to make sure the convention is held as soon as possible, though it is no longer feasible for next month.

“You can imagine, before you resolve the ward congresses that are being challenged now, then, you have to resolve that of the local governments and then, the state congresses and the fourth one is the national convention.”

This paper is awaiting comment from the Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee, Mr John Akpanudoedeh as he did not pick his calls and also failed to respond to text messages sent to his phone.