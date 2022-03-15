APC Splinter Group Calls For NEC Meeting Thursday

When it appears the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress will give way for peace, a group within the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has called for the National Executive Committee meeting for Thursday.

While things appeared calm with the arrival of the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Mr John James Akpanudoedehe, who resumed on Tuesday morning after almost two weeks out, a meeting of the CECPC was held without his attendance.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the APC Spokesman, Mr Ismaeel Ahmed announced the sale of forms for various National Working Committee offices.

He said the sale of forms had begun and will close on Friday as earlier scheduled despite late commencement.

He also said the March 26 convention date remained sacrosanct.

He informed that about 4,000 delegates will vote for new members of the NWC at the convention.

He further announced that the party had pegged the expression of interest and nomination forms for the chairmanship position at N20 million, national secretary and deputy national chairman (North and South) at N10 million.

He added that forms for the NWC offices go for N5 million while those for NEC positions (deputies) will go for N1 million.

When asked to clarify the status of the embattled Secretary Akpanudoedehe, who was conspicuously absent during the meeting, he said, “I’m not aware he was here.”