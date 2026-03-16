APC Suspends Former Buhari Minister For Supporting Otti’s Second Term Bid

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The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the former Minister, Dr Sampson Ogah, following what the party described as anti-party activities.

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Ogah had in a Labour Party event over the weekend in Isuikwuato, declared his support for the reelection of the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, but also reiterated his loyalty to President, Bola Tinubu.

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‎Addressing journalists at the Party’s Secretariat, Umuahia on Monday after a meeting involving the party’s State Working Committee and the 17 Local Government Area Chairmen, the party’s Legal Adviser, Vigenus Chukwudi Nwankwo, said Ogah had already been suspended at the ward and local government levels since 2022 over alleged anti party activities.

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‎Nwankwo explained that the party could not suspend Ogah again, but only reaffirm the existing disciplinary action against him.

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‎Citing the provisions of Article 22, Section 2, Subsection 2 of the party’s constitution, he maintained that Ogah remains a suspended member of the party.

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‎According to him, the comments attributed to the former minister are capable of undermining the party’s chances in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

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The party further expressed concern that statements by individuals who claim membership of the APC could bring the party to disrepute and weaken its political prospects in Abia ahead of the 2027 election.

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‎Earlier at the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, Chinedu Ihesielo, congratulated the 17 local government chairmen on the successful conduct of the party congresses at the ward, local government and state levels.

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‎He urged party leaders to remain united, stressing that internal disagreements should give way to collective efforts aimed at strengthening the party ahead of future elections.

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‎Ihesielo added that the APC in Abia remains committed to reclaiming political leadership in the state in the next electoral cycle.

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‎During the meeting, the party also endorsed Donatus Nwankpa for the position of National Welfare Secretary at the forthcoming national convention of the APC scheduled for March 28, 2027.

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‎Party leaders said Nwankpa has demonstrated commitment and experience within the party structure and expressed confidence in his ability to serve effectively if elected.