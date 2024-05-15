APC Suspends Senator Ibrahim For Suing Gov Aiyedatiwa Over Ondo Guber Primary

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The incumbent Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress(APC) for suing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the APC over the party’s Ondo State gubernatorial ticket.

Ibrahim, who was a contender for the APC guber ticket, named the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) amomg others as respondents.

He alleged that the exercise that produced Aiyedatiwa was not free and fair as election materials were not deployed in most areas yet the results were announced. The senator, therefore, sought for nullification of the APC guber primary election.

In response to the suit, the APC suspended Ibrahim from the party.

His suspension was conveyed in a letter dated May 16, 2024 which was signed by 16 members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Goverment Area of Ondo state, including Tore Obwoselu, Borewaye Louyomi, Oloyinmi Idowu, Bakere Usuf, Oladipupo Bose, Alkimbobola Seyi, Lawal-Babatunde, Akinkuoju Olarewaju, Fabioye Ajoke and Aritawe-Ademole.

The letter read in part: We, the members of the APC Executive Commince of Igbotako Ward 11 in Okitipupa Local Goverment Areu of Ondo State, convened meeting on Monday, May 13th, 2024, during our meeting, we deliberated extensively on various issues affecting the progress and development of our party, notably indiscipline and insubordination among some members.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to be in violation of the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities. As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution. Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities In accordance with Article 21, Section A of APC Constitution.

“It is worth recalling that the National Party Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with all Ondo State governorship aspirants on April 25th, 2024, in Abuja.

“During the meeting, he urged them to cooperate with the party’s candidate and incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Honorable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Despite this, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso proceeded to sue the Governor and APC, blatantly disregarding party instructions. Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them.

“Senator Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.”