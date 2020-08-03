APC Tackles PDP, Says ‘Party Should Account for Failed $460 million Abuja CCTV Project, $2bn China Loan’

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide an explanation to Nigerians on the status of “the failed $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) awarded” by its administration in 2010

The CCTV installation project, which was initiated by late President Umaru Yar’Adua, was awarded in August 2010 by the former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to help security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory check the growing insecurity.

A statement issued by its Spokesman, Yekini Nabena, said its call wad predicated on the recent statement issued by the Media Office of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on the standard sovereign guarantee and sovereign immunity clause embedded in Nigeria’s loan agreements with China to fund the ongoing national railway projects.

Nabena described the statement as “unresearched, unintelligent and pedestrian.”

According to the spokesman, Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had already explained the guarantee/clause in the loan deals as standard irrespective of the country granting the loan.

He also called on the major opposition party to “explain the over $2billion China loan the PDP administration took between 2010 and 2013 alone; $16billion spent on power with no electricity; fuel subsidy rackets; counter-insurgency funds that were diverted and shared to political cronies among other shocking heists.”

Nabena said “Since the agreement became signed, Nigeria has been servicing this loan to China while Nigerians are yet to attest to the visibility of CCTV project and unable to explain the status of the video surveillance project. The matter is subject to a legislative probe.

“In all of these we are starkly reminded that the PDP remains a corrupted and damaged product. Nigerians must continue to reject the party at all levels of government.

“In the area of fiscal discipline, prudence, curbing leakages, are we currently getting it right? An emphatic yes! Every kobo expended on infrastructure counts. Verifiable evidence abound in the fast expanding national railway projects, airport remodelling among other critical infrastructure projects being undertaken by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

“The days of phoney contracts as institutionalised by successive PDP administrations are fast fading.”