APC To Pressure INEC To Drop BVAS, IReV

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC, will ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, does not deploy its newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS and the INEC Results Viewing Portal IReV, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

It was gathered that the APC, apart from engaging INEC to drop the BVAS and IReV, will also challenge the electoral body in court on the use of the technology.

A certain support group that will work hand in hand with the APC leadership has already begun the process and is exploring ways to approach the court for adjudication.

This is coming after repeated pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC boss failed.

In October, the Arewa Citizens’ Watch for Good Governance asked Yakubu to resign or be sacked.

Chairman of the group, Mohammed Adamu, alleged that the INEC chairman and his team were deliberately working against the interest of the APC and the north to suppress their votes, noting that, ““As a group, we made frantic efforts to get INEC to extend registration in our region following the shutdown of telecommunications networks to enable our armed forces to carry out special operations in most Northwestern and North Central states, which fell on rocky grounds.”

The APC is particularly unhappy that it lost the Osun election, which witnessed the deployment of the new technology and real-time election result, and is nursing the feeling that the 2023 elections may go the same way.

The party made its feelings known on Wednesday evening when he received a delegation from the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission.

Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu said, said; “First, I was privileged to serve as a senator. Our concern is how ready are we to deploy some of these technologies as regards transmission because we are taking a major step in transmitting election results in real-time.

“To transmit results, every part of the nation Nigeria I’m not sure that the network covers it, I know that even in parts of Abuja there is no network and we have from now till February when in substantial parts of the country there is no electricity.

“INEC must assure us 100 percent that as at when due in transmitting results they are ready because they spoke about recharging batteries but we had in previous elections when it says it can’t recharge”.

The National Organizing Secretary of the party, Ambassador Suleiman Argungu re-echoed Adamu’s fears and need to shelve the deployment of the technology noting, that, “As a rider to what the national chairman just said about INEC transmitting results directly during the coming election, apart from the issue of electricity that is unstable, a lot of the villages and communities bordering other countries, for instance, my state Kebbi that is bordering two nations during the previous elections the network of Nigeria for all the networks, Glo, MTN, Airtel you can’t get them.

“If you want to get them you have to use the number of the other countries to reach them. So, during the election I don’t see how transmission of results will work. I see it coming”.

While INEC has insisted that there’s no going back on the deployment of the technology, the 2022 Electoral Act does not have the provision for the conduct of elections using technology.

However, it mandates INEC in Part 2a-c to conduct voter and civic education, promote knowledge of sound democratic election processes and conduct any referendum required to be conducted under the provisions of the Constitution or an Act of the National Assembly.