APC To Screen Presidential Aspirants Tuesday, Wednesday Ahead Of Consensus Plot

The All Progressives Congress has said it will screen its presidential aspirants for the 2023 general elections on Tuesday and Wednesday, few days after cancelling the exercise.

The cancellation of its screening exercise had raised concerns that the party was working on a consensus arrangement to force out some aspirants and pave way for the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cancellation of the screening on Sunday was the second time the exercise has been shifted.

The new dates were announced on Monday by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Argungu, in Abuja.

He said the party will be screening the 28 presidential aspirants who obtained forms on Tuesday, May 24th, and Wednesday, May 25th at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Aspirants that would be screened include Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu; ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Others are Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; ex-Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani.

Also to be screened are Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; ex-Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima; former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosu.